Orkney asked for views on 20mph limits

November 15, 2024 at 3:35 pm

Orkney Islands Council (OIC) is asking residents for their thoughts on reducing 30mph speed limits in built-up areas around the county to 20mph.

The council has published an online survey and will also run a series of drop in events to gather the views of the public.

Feedback will be presented to elected members, who are keen to hear from residents about their appetite for this change, before further consideration is given to the option.

This follows the Scottish Government asking all councils to assess their roads network for areas where a 20mph speed limit might be appropriate.

The government’s national strategy seeks to introduce 20mph speed limits in built up areas across the country, simplifying speed limits for drivers.

Funding is available, up until the end of 2025, from the Scottish Government to help councils engage with their communities and cover the costs of implementing any changes, including new speed limit signs.

The results of an Orkney-wide assessment of existing 30mph areas were presented to councillors at the development and infrastructure committee in September.

Now, says corporate director of neighbourhood service and infrastructure Hayley Green, OIC is asking the Orkney public what they think.

“We reported the results of our assessment to the development and infrastructure committee in September and that included detailed maps showing the roads which meet the criteria set by Scottish Government for a drop in speed limit from 30mph to 20mph,” Ms Green.

“Quite rightly, councillors agreed the next steps should be asking the Orkney public what they feel about 20mph limits throughout our towns and villages.

“Ultimately, we know that lower speed limits can help reduce the likelihood of serious accidents, and drastically reduce the severity of injuries.

“Statistics show if you hit a pedestrian at 30mph, they’re seven times more likely to be killed than if you’d been travelling at 20mph, and this is of course a huge driver for government support for 20mph initiatives.

“However, councillors are keen to hear folks’ views before any further work is done on the possibility of introducing them here in Orkney.”

Feedback from the 20mph engagement events and survey will be reported back to councillors at a future committee to consider whether to progress with the project and commence the statutory consultation process.

An online survey and detailed maps are available at www.orkney.gov.uk/20mph

The council is also running a series of drop-ins around Mainland Orkney over the next few weeks — similar sessions will take place in the isles early next year.

