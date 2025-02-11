news

Orkney astronomer records lunar occultation of Mars — Video

February 11, 2025 at 2:41 pm

A lunar occultation of Mars — when the moon appears to pass in front of the red planet — was visible from Orkney, last Sunday night.

Orkney was one of the few places in the UK from which the unusual event could be recorded.

Indeed, Rousay resident and keen astronomer, Callum Potter did just that creating this time-lapse video of the stages of the occultation.

The next occultation of Mars visible from earth will take place on June 30, 2025, but will only be visible to astronomers in the north Pacific.

