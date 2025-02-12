news

In this week’s The Orcadian

February 12, 2025 at 3:08 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

One of the most significant projects to come out of School Place is now a major ambition of Scotland’s First Minister.

A proposed deep water quay at Scapa is an “opportunity not to be missed” John Swinney told The Orcadian during a visit to Orkney this week.

He also told the newspaper that a new abattoir could fuel new markets for premium Orkney produce, as he announced £15,000 towards the project.

More inside:

Birsay man jailed for catalogue of sexual offending.

Police confirm Mumutaz murder evidence can’t be found.

Fight of cannabis campaigner recalled in Parliament.

Investing in Orkney’s arts — Scotland’s culture secretary pens article for The Orcadian.

Community concern over Stromness campus plans.

Party at the Pomona — Mockingbird brings the fun to Finstown.

First time farmers star in BBC show.

Pavilion plans progress for East Mainland showpark.

A broken ankle but not a broken spirit — teenager still aims for Island Games after serious injury.

For all this and much more, pick up The Orcadian today.

