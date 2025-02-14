featured news

Michael Ross campaign efforts ‘will continue’

February 14, 2025 at 9:39 am

Missing evidence from the Mumutaz murder hunt was deemed to contain “nothing of relevance” to the investigation.

This was the conclusion reached by Police Scotland, as it has now upheld one of the complaints made about the handling of the investigation into the 1994 Kirkwall killing of Shamsuddin Mahmood.

Supporters for the man convicted of the crime in 2008, Michael Ross, have said this week that their efforts to highlight their concerns with the case will continue.

In June 2022, the Justice 4 Michael Ross (J4MR) campaign group lodged a 360-page complaint to Police Scotlands Professional Standards Department.

The force responded to the group in December 2023, not upholding any of the complaints that were made.

J4MR then appealed to the watchdog, the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner, which subsequently asked Police Scotland to re-examine one of the complaints — that officers “could not locate a diary” belonging to Mr Mahmood.

