Nominations open for The Orcadian Community Award

February 14, 2025 at 3:34 pm

The efforts of our community’s young volunteers will be celebrated next month, during the annual Orkney Youth Awards.

A host of awards are due to be handed out on Wednesday, March 26, including Saltire Awards for volunteering, Dynamic Youth, Youth Achievement and the Saltire Summit Awards.

The Orcadian will also be presenting its Community Award to up to 12 folk, aged 12-25.

Previous award-winning efforts have included work to promote British Sign Language in school, voluntary work with local charities, and campaigns on issues affecting Orcadians of all ages.

Nominations for The Orcadian Community Award are now open. If you know someone who has gone the extra mile to help someone in need, you can nominate them now by sending your answers to the following questions to Eilidh Wilkinson on Eilidh.Wilkinson@vaorkney.org.uk

What is the name and age of the young person you would like to nominate?

What do you feel makes them worthy of this award?

Please make sure to include your own name and contact telephone number in order for the nomination to be considered.

Alternatively, you can fill in the cut-out form printed in this week’s edition of The Orcadian and return this to Voluntary Action Orkney, Bridge Street, Kirkwall.

