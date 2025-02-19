news

In this week’s The Orcadian

February 19, 2025

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, an Orkney Islands councillor has spoken out about what he has dubbed a “gold-rush” mentality that has seen elected members “dragged kicking and screaming” along with plans to build a £275 million port in Scapa.

Councillor Owen Tierney has told The Orcadian that he believes there is a “very questionable” chance the business case for the proposed deep water quay will encourage funders to sign up — unless the UK Government is willing to take on a huge proportionate of the cost.

It has also emerged this week that a scathing investigation at School Place has caused councillors “significant concern” over how payments have been made at Orkney Health and Care.

Free inside this edition of the newspaper is our Wedding and Special Occasion pull-out feature, showcasing everything you need to plan big celebrations.

More inside:

Team Orkney Awards — nominees announced.

Giddy Limit characters reach epic milestone.

Cruise passenger charge worth £1 million a year.

Could windfarm money pay for ‘life-saving’ screening?

Driver admits cocaine-fuelled, high-speed joyride.

From Buenos Aires to Kirkwall — KAOS unveils rendition of Evita.

Bumper weekend for ploughing matches.

Forty-year milestone for Leask Marine.

Stunning fightback in Alness for Orkney FC.

For all this and much more, pick up The Orcadian today.

