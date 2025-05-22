featured news

Orkney Folk Festival ready to rock ‘n’ reel!

May 22, 2025 at 3:12 pm

The award-winning Orkney Folk Festival kicks off this Thursday, following record breaking ticket sales for the 42nd edition of the event.

Almost 8,600 tickets have sold for the four-day island festival, an uplift on the previous record set in 2024.

Orkney Folk Festival is one of Scotland’s longest-running folk festivals. Leading artists from Canada, the USA, Australia, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, Sápmi, England and throughout Scotland will join home-grown Orcadian musicians as part of the 60 acts appearing at the festival in its 42nd year.

The event is set to welcome a bumper contingent of islanders in the year Orkney hosts the International Island Games. Audiences can look forward to performances by artists from islands including Shetland; Skye; Arran; the Isle of Man; Ireland; Cape Breton; Prince Edward Island; Australia; and Manhattan.

Read our preview in this week’s newspaper, and visit www.orkneyfolkfestival.com for the full programme.

Follow The Orcadian on social media for updates throughout the weekend, and pick up next week’s newspaper for reviews and images of the festival.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...