Orkney Fund Board unveils ten-year ‘vision’ for £20m investment

A £20 million fund investing in Orkney has unveiled its “vision” for the next decade, alongside a four-year investment plan.

The Orkney Fund’s regeneration plan has now been endorsed by the UK Government, which is providing the cash.

The Orkney Fund Board has also announced the launch of a new dedicated website where communities can keep up to date with the latest news and developments.

Stephen Hagan, chairman of the Orkney Fund Board, said: “We are delighted to have received UK Government approval for our Regeneration Plan, and would like to thank everyone who took the time to share their ideas and get involved — whether at a public workshop, online, or through local community groups.

“Our focus now turns to delivery — getting investment moving quickly so that communities can see tangible results, and we look forward to working alongside residents and partners to make that happen.

“We will be holding further community roundtable events later this year, and we encourage everyone to keep getting involved as we move into this next phase.”

This endorsement enables the Orkney Fund to award £592,000 in capital and revenue funding for 2026/27. Applications for this funding have now been received, and awards will be announced in early May.

Shaped by over 800 ideas from residents, community groups, and local businesses, the plan focuses investment on four priorities: community and cultural wellbeing; safe and accessible spaces; heritage, conservation and regeneration; and local enterprise and creative support.

Capacity funding has already supported 17 projects across Orkney, ranging from feasibility work for a new covered 3G sports pitch in Kirkwall to the development of craft hubs in the Isles, as well as outdoor spaces, visitor attractions, and more.

The regeneration plan is available to read at www.theorkneyfund.org.uk/regenerationplan