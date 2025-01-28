featured news

Orkney in 100 Objects No.15

January 28, 2025 at 4:25 pm

In this Thursday’s edition of The Orcadian, we continue our feature, in partnership with Orkney Museums, Orkney in 100 Objects.

The staff at Orkney Museums retell our islands history by examining the objects in their extensive collection.

Ranging from the mundane to the spectacular, the domestic to the industrial, these objects will offer a unique insight into the lives of those who have called Orkney home.

This week learn how a chance discovery by a South Ronaldsay farmer in the 1950s shed light on ancient Orcadians’ relationship with the natural world…

