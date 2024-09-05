Orkney International Science Festival kicks off

featured news

September 5, 2024 at 9:13 am

The Orkney International Science Festival gets under way today, marking the beginning of a packed schedule of seven days of events.

There are talks and workshops, exhibitions and concerts, with topics ranging from Eynhallow’s fulmars to Malaysia’s coral reefs, from the forging of gold in the stars to the making of the Pentland Firth.

This eclectic mix of topics covered by the Orkney International Science Festival knows no bounds, and this year is no different, with a wide variety of events for all the family, including family fun days out and an open day at Kirkwall’s power station.

Pick up The Orcadian to find out more or visit the festival’s website.

