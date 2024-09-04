featured news

Picky announce special preview screening of The Outrun

September 4, 2024 at 7:02 pm

A special preview showing of The Outrun is to be screened at The Pickaquoy Centre — a week before the film’s release in UK cinemas.

Orcadian film fans will have the first opportunity to witness the adaptation of Amy Liptrot’s best-selling memoir when it is shown at the Pheonix Cinema on Saturday, September 21.

The film is released UK-wide on Friday, September 27, and it will be screened at the Pheonix from that date until October 10.

Directed by Nora Fingscheidt, the film stars Saoirse Ronan as Rona, who fresh out of rehab, returns to Orkney after more than a decade away.

The film has received rave reviews from critics at international film festivals and features a supporting cast of well-known Orcadian faces.

Further details about the on-sale date and time for tickets to the special preview showing will be announced by The Pickaquoy Centre in due course.

