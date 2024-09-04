featured news

Football sides discover if they will compete at Orkney 2025

September 4, 2024 at 6:22 pm

The teams who will compete in the football competition at next year’s Orkney Island Games has been drawn.

With the men and women’s competitions limited to 12 teams due to accommodation, and over-subscribed, a draw was held tonight to decide who would fill the available spots and take their place at the games.

The women’s draw will see the following teams compete: Orkney, Bermuda, Froya, Gozo, Guernsey, Hitra, Isle of Wight, Jersey, Menorca, Shetland, Western Isles and Ynys Mon.

Aland, Greenland and Isle of Man are in reserve should any of the above teams withdraw.

The men’s draw saw the following teams confirmed a spot: Orkney, Hitra, Jersey, Bermuda, Shetland, Western Isles, Isle of Man, Gozo, Froya, Ynys Mon, Menorca and Guernsey.

The reserves are Aland, Isle of Wight, Falklands and Greenland.

The draw for the group stages of the competition will take place on Monday, September 30.

