news

In this week’s The Orcadian

September 4, 2024 at 2:42 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page is news that Orcadian scientist Jim Flett Wilson believes people with Orkney and Shetland ancestry need to be screened, following the discovery of eight new disease-causing gene variants.

The professor of human genetics is one of those behind the discovery of a BRCA1 gene variant in Westray, announced last year, and a BRCA2 variant in Whalsay, Shetland — both of which increase the risk of breast and ovarian cancer.

Now, ahead of his appearance at the Orkney International Science Festival this Friday, Professor Wilson has told the newspaper that further research has led him to think that the Westray revelation was “the tip of the iceberg.”

Also in the newspaper is September’s edition of The Peedie Orcadian, leading with a preview of the family day fun of the Science Festival.

More inside:

South buyers dominate isles housing market.

Orkney-born health minister denies reports he was trying to buy Oasis tickets during Alzheimer’s panel.

Funeral decorations donated to Community Fridge.

Is the sky the limit for drone deliveries?

Orkney Live Wire charged up and ready for Rock Festival.

Electric ferry set for arrival.

Stromness Sailing Club embarks on new venture.

Harray’s time to shine at Young Farmers rally.

Share this:

Tweet

