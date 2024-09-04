featured news

Loganair to explore hybrid-electric aircraft use

September 4, 2024 at 8:00 am

The use of a hybrid-electric aircraft is to be explored by Loganair in a new partnership deal dedicated to decarbonising regional air travel.

The UK’s largest regional airline has joined with Swedish hybrid-electric airplane manufacturer Heart Aerospace.

The collaboration will focus on establishing use cases for Heart Aerospace’s hybrid electric aircraft, the ES-30, within Loganair’s extensive Scottish and UK network.

Heart Aerospace is developing the ES-30, which has the capacity to carry up to 30 passengers.

The ES-30 has the potential to significantly reduce carbon emissions while offering cost-effective and accessible air travel.

The ES-30 will have a fully electric zero emissions range of 200km and an extended hybrid range of 400km with 30 passengers on board.

With 25 passengers on board the aircraft has the potential to achieve a range of 800km.

Luke Farajallah, chief executive officer, Loganair, said: “This is a very exciting and significant moment for Loganair and for the future of sustainable UK regional flying.”

