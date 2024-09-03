sport

Island Games footballers set for nervy wait to discover 2025 draw

September 3, 2024 at 7:16 pm

Orkney’s footballers are set to discover who they will face in the group stages at next year’s Island Games tomorrow evening.

The preliminary draws for the men’s and women’s competitions will take place at UHI Orkney on Wednesday evening at 6pm and will be broadcast online.

Both competitions has been restricted to 12 teams in each due to accommodation limits.

This means that there will be teams that will miss out on a spot at Orkney 2025 though it is unclear just how many.

Orkney as hosts are guaranteed places, but as far as the men’s competition goes, so are Hitra, having missed out on a spot in Guernsey in 2023, and Jersey as defending champions.

That leaves nine spots to the remaining sides.

In the women’s draw, ten spots are up for grabs as, in addition to Orkney, defending champions Bermuda are guaranteed a spot.

Details of how to tune into the draw can be found by clicking here.

