Donations pour in to provide hope for Kirkwall woman in voice hell

September 3, 2024 at 6:40 pm

Over £2,800 has been raised to enable a Kirkwall woman attend therapy sessions as she battles to regain her voice.

Saying a simple “hello” is an everyday occurrence, and one which the vast majority of us utter without a second thought.

For Cassie Henning, however, it is the first word that she has spoken that hasn’t been in a strained whisper, since January.

“My whole world, and the way I lived, changed pretty much overnight,” explains Cassie, who lost her voice without warning in January, in a medical mystery which has baffled doctors.

“Not being able to communicate or work, when I used to be such a bubbly, outgoing person who thrives off being busy, has been the biggest challenge I have ever had to face, and it has changed me as a person.”

The Orcadian first raised awareness of Cassie’s nightmare ordeal in May, which has left medical clinicians and specialists head-scratching, and struggling for a diagnosis.

Eight months on, there are still no answers, and Cassie’s world has been turned upside down.

Her desperate search for answers has eventually led to a private vocal clinic in Glasgow — Valentine Voice Care — and, at last, it seems there is some hope for the 35-year-old mum of two.

The six-week programme sees Cassie travel south for weekly sessions involving vocal massage and therapy.

“Results from this have been a really good start,” explains Cassie, speaking with The Orcadian recently.

“By the end of the first session, I managed to say hello, and by the second session I managed a small sentence, and again the next week I managed to do more.

She added: “There have been so many different emotions I have gone through these last eight months, from sadness, frustration, anxiousness and guilt, to name a few — but now I have hope again.”

Unable to work since the onset of her illness, the ordeal has had a profound impact on Cassie, a rehabilitation support worker and beauty therapist, both mentally and financially.

An online fundraising page has now attracted support from 127 donators, enabling Cassie to continue with her treatment at Valentine Voice Care.

She adds: “I would never have managed any of this if it wasn’t for my family, friends, the Orkney community and further afield.

“I have been completely blown away with everyone’s donations and well wishes. The Orkney community are so lovely and generous and I will be forever grateful.”

You can support Cassie to continue her treatment by donating online here.

