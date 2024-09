news

Man charged after Deerness crash

September 2, 2024 at 2:23 pm

A 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a road traffic offence, following a two-vehicle collision in Deerness.

Police Scotland confirmed that a 70-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the crash, which occurred on the A960, just before 10am on Saturday morning.

The case will call at Kirkwall Sheriff Court on Friday, September 6.

