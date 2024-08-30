featured news

A pay deal for ferry workers

August 30, 2024 at 12:32 pm

Members of Unite who work for Orkney Ferries will receive a 4.5 per cent increase after the union successfully negotiated a pay deal.

The above inflation increase will affect around 30 Orkney Ferry workers.

Back pay will also be lifted from single to double time for all staff training that has taken place involving workers since April 2024.

Unite has further secured a commitment by Orkney Ferries to revisit triple time for sickness and vessel refit cover by the end of October 2024.

The company will also look at the increased number of staff since April in order to assess whether this is allowing staff to take time off in order to deal with fatigue.

Share this:

Tweet

