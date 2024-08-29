breaking news

Emergency landing at Westray airfield

August 29, 2024 at 10:59 am

A private aircraft took an emergency landing in Westray this Thursday morning after getting into difficulties.

Emergency crews in Kirkwall and Westray responded to a report of aircraft in difficulty in Orkney airspace.

Police have confirmed that the plane landed safely and no injuries have been reported.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 9.40am on Thursday, August 29, 2024, we were called to a report of an aircraft which had come into difficulty on the way to Kirkwall Airport.

“The aircraft was diverted and landed safely on the Isle of Westray.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed that a fire engine attended the scene at Westray airfield, and that crew ensured the area was safe before standing down.

The spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 9.46am on Thursday, August 29, to assist partners after reports of an incident involving an aircraft near Kirkwall Airport, Orkney.

“Operations Control mobilised one appliance to Westray Island, where the plane carrying one passenger safely landed.

“No casualties were reported.

“We ensured the area was safe before leaving the scene.”

Share this:

Tweet

