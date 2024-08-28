featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

August 28, 2024 at 4:31 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page is news that a Kirkwall woman who lost her voice in January has been given hope.

After eight months of strained whispering, Cassie Henning recently spoke her first words after an online fundraising campaign enabled her to attend private sessions at a Glasgow-based vocal clinic.

Also in this week’s edition is the Orkney food & drink pull-out feature, showcasing the county’s top eateries and drinks producers.

More inside:

Spectacular sum for Orkney beast at cattle sale.

What’s all the buzz about Dounbee! Massive hive uncovered in bungalow walls.

Much loved Finstown pub set to re-open.

BBC stars make a splash.

Cat cruelty suspected in roadside abandonments.

Results in for livestock transport study.

Science festival countdown almost over.

North Caley season kicks off in Invergordon.

