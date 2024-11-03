advertorial

Orkney Islander 2025

November 3, 2024 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL: Islands on an international stage . . .

A significant moment in local history is set to bring about a momentous opportunity for our islands to dazzle on a major platform, with record numbers of visitors expected in 2025.

The Orkney Island Games will be the single biggest event that our islands have ever hosted — and as preparations continue to make it a sterling success, the opportunity for local businesses, providers and attractions to sparkle is upon us.

We are inviting you to book space now, for our 2025 edition

Publication date: 28th March, 2025

For more information, or to make a booking, please contact Julie on 01856 879000 or email adverts@orkneyislandermagazine.co.uk by Friday, 29th November

Share this:

Tweet

