Bonfire Night branded ‘sickening sight’ as relocation call reignited

November 3, 2024 at 11:24 am

Kirkwall’s stripped-back bonfire and fireworks display “did not deliver” on hopes to reduce its impact on birdlife, say animal rights campaigners.

Families were separated as explosives filled the sky above their home, last night, according to a group calling for the annual event’s relocation.

Event organisers have, this Sunday morning, confirmed plans to review the situation.

Team Swan campaigners claim that swans scattered in all directions as soon as Kirkwall City Pipe Band struck up at the Peedie Sea, and one crash-landed into a fence as fireworks filled the air. They say all swans have now been safely accounted for.

Lobbying by the group, backed by a 2,000-signature petition, saw organisers reduce the length and volume of this year’s display.

The event is run by Orkney Rotary Club on behalf of Kirkwall and St Ola Community Council.

Ahead of Saturday, community council chairman Tom Rendall said that Team Swan’s request to relocate Bonfire Night had been “seriously considered”.

Mr Rendall claimed search efforts had failed to identify an alternative venue which would not “potentially disturb people, livestock, or species including otters and hen harriers”.

After seeking advice from Orkney Islands Council, the SSPCA and NatureScot, the community council opted instead for a stripped-back 15-minute display using quieter fireworks.

Responding to the concerns raised about last night’s event, Mr Rendall said: “This year a number of changes were made to the bonfire and fireworks display to take into account concerns raised following last year’s event.

“We also held discussions with Team Swan and with animal welfare charities. The community council will review this year’s event and the measures put in place and will provide a statement in due course.

“I wish to take a moment to thank the Rotary Club and volunteers for their support in organising this year’s event and to the members of the public who attended in large numbers.”

Public displays on or around November 5 are generally aimed at reducing the potential harms of fireworks on children and animals, discouraging individuals from letting off their own fireworks.

Team Swan contends that Kirkwall’s event continues to upset the town’s natural wildlife.

“The event held a lot of promise but didn’t deliver,” said Kelly Johnston of Team Swan.

“The swans were aware of something happening when the pipe band started and were already panicking and taking fright across the water.

“It was sickening sight from the other side as families of swans were separated amid the event.

“Groups bundled next to the Police Station and the whooper swans were swimming up and down the centre path. During the event one swan ended up crashing into a fence next to the power station disoriented. Another landed next to the fence beside my husband for a minute confused and then took off again towards the fire.

“Dozens were caught on film flying from the police station side. Some took off towards the sea after a loop around the event.”

Mrs Johnston explained that, while the fireworks were — for the most part — quieter than in previous years, they were “coupled with louder ones” which “made it even worse” as swans “took fright at every loud one.”

She added: “The changes did not help.

“They have trialled quieter fireworks and more swans were upset than last year.

“If this was cattle upset by the event it would have been cancelled.”

