featured news

Stolen car abandoned by beach

November 3, 2024 at 4:17 pm

A stolen car was abandoned at Inganess Bay after being taken from a property on Tankerness Hall road on Saturday morning.

The white Volkswagen polo went missing at some point between 2am and 9am, according to police.

It was found in the car park at Inganess at around 3pm.

Police are now investigating the theft. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at the earliest opportunity.

You can email officers using the “contact us” form on the Police Scotland website. Alternatively you can call 101, visit Kirkwall Police Station or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.

Share this:

Tweet

