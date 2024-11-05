featured news

School pupils’ bikes stolen

November 5, 2024 at 12:50 pm

Two youngsters had their push bikes stolen from Kirkwall Grammar School, yesterday.

The mountain bikes — one black with a 24-inch frame, and the other grey with orange writing and a 20-inch frame — were taken from the bicycle shed at the school at some point on Monday afternoon.

Police say that both bikes were put there by their owners at the start of the school day and

were there at lunchtime. When their owners went to retrieve them at the end of the school day, they were gone.

If you have information which may help this investigation, you can visit Kirkwall Police Station or phone 101.

