Orkney MSP: ‘Backing of assisted dying bill a ‘landmark moment’

May 13, 2025 at 7:48 pm

Liam McArthur’s bill to legalise assisted dying has passed its stage one vote at an emotionally-charged Scottish Parliament this afternoon.

After close to five hours of impassioned debate, MSPs voted in favour of the general principles of Mr McArthur’s bill by 70 votes to 56, with one abstention.

Mr McArthur’s Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill is the third attempt to change the law to legalise assisted dying — and first to pass stage one.

The emotive debate at Holyrood saw Mr McArthur praised by all sides for his reasoned and calm leadership, courage and fortitude in bringing the bill to parliament.

The bill will now return to the health and social care committee while amendments are considered.

Once that process is complete, it will return to the Scottish Parliament chamber where it will be voted on for the final time.

The Lib Dem MSP said that it was a “landmark moment” for Scotland.

“I am pleased that after four years of careful and diligent work, the Scottish Parliament has backed the general principles of my bill.

“I understand that for many colleagues this has been a difficult decision but I believe the quality of debate today has shown our Parliament at its finest.

“Over the coming months, I will continue to have discussions with my parliamentary colleagues, medical bodies and legal experts to ensure that this bill is robustly safeguarded so that terminally ill adults can have the choice of accessing assisted dying, alongside other palliative care and support at the end of life.

“This bill has been a long time coming but, at long last, it can offer that compassionate choice for the small number of terminally ill Scots who need it.”

