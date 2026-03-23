Orkney nods in British Business Awards shortlist

Enterprising efforts in Orkney have made the shortlist of the British Business Awards 2026.

Kirkwall businessman Neil Stevenson has been recognised in the Entrepreneur of the Year category, while Orbital Marine Power is up for Green Business of the Year.

Mr Stevenson, who founded Grooves in 1990, has been shortlisted for his redevelopment of a longstanding gap site into entertainment complex Garden Square.

Orbital Marine Power’s O2 Turbine.

Orbital Marine Power, formerly Scotrenewables, was founded in Orkney 2002. Its recent efforts include the deployment of what has been described at the world’s most powerful tidal turbine in our waters.

Winners will be announced at a star-studded ceremony on April 20, hosted by Rob Brydon and Elaine C. Smith, with George Clooney set to attend.