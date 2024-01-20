featured news

Orkney residents urged to brace for 85mph winds

January 20, 2024 at 12:22 pm

Tie down unsecured items, and prepare for power cuts — this is the advice from authorities as Orkney braces for gales following a week which has seen the county engulfed in snow.

An amber weather warning for wind is set to come into force this Sunday. Orkney Local Emergency Co-ordination Group (OLECG) met this Saturday to discuss the recent and upcoming weather.

Winds of up to 85mph have been forecast, with the amber warning set to come into forces at 9pm on Sunday. It is due to be lifted at 9am the following day.

The winds are expected to be at their highest overnight. The public are being urged to ensure that they are prepared for this in the usual way — tying down or taking in trampolines or other structures in the garden, looking out for elderly or vulnerable friends and family and preparing for the potential for power cuts.

It is expected that there will be travel disruption, and potential impacts on school transport on Monday morning.

Police Scotland Chief Inspector and chairman of OLECG, Scott Robertson said: “We’re just all catching our breath after the impacts from the snow — and in comes the wind — with the MET office just this morning escalating us from a yellow warning to an amber weather warning.

“We are well used to wind in Orkney. Sunday night’s winds are overnight and so most people won’t be affected as they’ll be safe and warm in their beds.

However people should take some time on Sunday to prepare — tie down the trampolines, take in the bins and look out the candles — and hope for better weather to come.

More information on preparing for power cuts is available at https://www.ssen.co.uk/power-cuts-emergencies/electricity-supply-emergency-code-esec/ and https://ready.scot/respond/loss-utilities.

If you come across damage to power lines you should contact 105 immediately.

