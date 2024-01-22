featured news

Failure to report collision near Finstown

January 22, 2024 at 10:43 am

Police are looking for information concerning a collision that is alleged to have occurred outside of Finstown last week.

Between 11.15 – 12.15 on Tuesday, January 16, officers say a red car lost control on the A965 just east of the village, and collided with a drystone dyke causing extensive damage.

The car appears to have suffered extensive front end damage with pieces of bodywork found among the debris, according to police.

Officers say the driver of the car has failed to report the collision or pass on their details.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact Police Scotland on 101, attend at the Kirkwall Police Station or call Crimestoppers anonymously.

Share this:

Tweet

