Orkney set for Saturday celebration of Norwegian heritage

May 17, 2025 at 7:14 am

Orkney will celebrate Norwegian Constitution Day today (Saturday).

Every year on May 17, Orkney is one of the only places in the world outside of Norway to celebrate Norwegian Constitution Day, which commemorates the signing of Norway’s first constitution in 1814 marking its independence from Denmark.

The further strengthening of bonds gets under way at 10.30am with a Remembrance service at the Norwegian war graves in St Olaf’s Cemetery.

A “Tog” (parade) — led by the Kirkwall City Pipe Band — will take place from Kirkwall Harbour to St Magnus Cathedral, walking through Bridge Street and Albert Street.

Members of the public are warmly invited to take part with the parade leaving at 12 noon from the harbour.

Once the parade reaches the cathedral, there will be speeches and the singing of the Norwegian National Anthem before a concert in the cathedral featuring pupils from Stromness Academy.

