Orkney’s fiscal hangs up her robes

Orkney’s retiring procurator fiscal has spoke candidly about the impact of crime in the community as she marked her last day in court.

Sue Foard served the county in a role which she feels is very much about “people” — for which a previous career as a nurse before pursuing law very much prepared her.

Tuesday marked the 65-year-old’s final day working at Kirkwall Sheriff Court.

Giving a rare insight into her career as a prosecutor, she has shared her constant drive to get “the right outcome” for “people who are vulnerable” among whom she very much includes those accused of crime.

Ms Foard arrived in Orkney from Glasgow in 2001, after being offered a job she’d thought she had “no chance” of getting.

Since then, she has worked in what she describes as a “changing role” in a community that is now “absolutely home”.

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