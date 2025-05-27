news

Passenger ship encounters engine issue off Orkney

May 27, 2025 at 10:41 am

A small cruise ship which was at anchorage off South Ronaldsay this weekend has encountered difficulties during its departure from Orkney.

Ocean Nova, an expedition ship which has made multiple stops in the county this season, is dealing with an engine problem.

Maritime and Coastguard Agency’s emergency towing vessel Ievoli Grey has been on standby close to the vessel.

A spokesman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “The Ocean Nova has an engine issue and the HM Coastguard emergency towing vessel, Ievoli Grey, was tasked by HM Coastguard to standby and provide safety oversight, while the owner locates commercial towage so that it can be towed to shore for repair.”

The Coastguard anticipates that the Ievoli Grey will be released from this duty at around lunchtime today (May 27), once a a commercial tug arrives on scene.

