Pensioner falls through lift shaft in Stromness

July 29, 2024 at 9:57 am

An elderly man was taken to hospital for treatment on Friday, after falling down a lift shaft at a premises in Stromness.

Police Scotland say the Health and Safety Executive has been notified of the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 6.35pm on Friday, 26 July, 2024, we received a report of an 83-year-old man having been injured after falling down a lift shaft at a premises on Victoria Street, Stromness.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The Health and Safety Executive have been made aware.”

