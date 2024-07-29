Pensioner falls through lift shaft in Stromness
An elderly man was taken to hospital for treatment on Friday, after falling down a lift shaft at a premises in Stromness.
Police Scotland say the Health and Safety Executive has been notified of the incident.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 6.35pm on Friday, 26 July, 2024, we received a report of an 83-year-old man having been injured after falling down a lift shaft at a premises on Victoria Street, Stromness.
“He was taken to hospital for treatment.
“The Health and Safety Executive have been made aware.”