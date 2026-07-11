People to line the streets as Kirkwall hosts Commonwealth Games baton relay

People are being invited to line streets in Kirkwall today (Saturday) as the town hosts The King’s Baton Relay.

The relay is a major part of the build‑up to the Commonwealth Games, carrying a message from His Majesty The King across communities throughout the Commonwealth.

The town was selected to host a stage of The King’s Baton Relay after a successful bid by Kirkwall BID.

Street entertainment starts at 1pm, with live music at various points through the street, a dance squad on the Kirk Green, and street juggling.

The relay will then begin at 2pm, with the baton arriving by lifeboat at the Kirkwall Basin where it will be carried by squash player and Island Games medallist Finlay Scott.

The baton will travel along Bridge Street, Albert Street and Broad Street, carried by various members of the community, many from the third sector and charities, before reaching the Kirk Green.

Sprinter Taylah Paterson will then travel with the baton, making her way to The Picky Centre.

To encourage the community to take part, Kirkwall BID is inviting everyone to line the streets and enjoy the celebrations.

Kirkwall BID Manager, Kirsty Talbot, said it would be a “great afternoon” as Kirkwall plays a leading role in the build up to the Commonwealth Games, which begins in Glasgow on July 23.

“The route starts at 2pm at Kirkwall Basin then through Bridge Street, Albert Street and Broad Street before sprinting to Picky for your chance to have your photo taken with the baton.

“So join us, line the streets from 1pm and soak up the atmosphere.”

Kirkwall BID chairwoman, Cheryl Chapman, added: “We are incredibly proud to welcome the King’s Baton Relay to Kirkwall. This is a moment that celebrates not only sport, but the strength, compassion and community spirit that define our town.

“Our baton holders represent organisations and individuals who make a real difference every day, and it is fitting that they will carry the baton through our streets. With local musicians and dancers joining the celebrations, we look forward to giving the relay a warm and unforgettable Orkney welcome.”

The baton holders will be: