Police appeal to public to identify lorry driver

June 9, 2025 at 10:05 am

Efforts to identify a lorry driver, whose load caused damage to a van, are being by police.

Officers are appealing for information regarding the incident, which saw a large skid (piece of wood) come off a lorry and strike a van.

The incident took place at around 7.25am, January 18, on the A965 between Finstown and Kirkwall.

Members of the public with any information regarding these events and identity of the person responsible, are urged to get in touch with Kirkwall Police Station.

