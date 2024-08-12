featured news

Political podcast comes to Kirkwall

August 12, 2024 at 10:01 am

Scotland’s top political podcast has come to Orkney this week, with three guests lined up for the live-recording event.

Holyrood Sources is hosted by Calum Macdonald (presenter of Times Radio), Geoff Aberdein (former chief of staff to Alex Salmond) and Andy Maciver (former director of communications for the Scottish Conservatives), and the trio discuss politics and policy making in Scotland.

Since it was launched in February 2023, well over 1,000 people have attended Holyrood Sources live events, and their next recording is set for Kirkwall on Monday, August 12.

The guests are Orkney’s MSP Liam McArthur, SNP MSP Ivan McKee (minister for public finance and local government), and Labour MSP Daniel Johnson (shadow secretary enterprise and business).

Mr Macdonald said: “In the 18 months since we launched the podcast, it’s been clear that there is a huge enthusiasm to discuss and debate Scottish politics and policy making in a more constructive manner than perhaps we’ve had to get used to in recent times.

“We’re so grateful that people are choosing to do that by joining our podcast. Our Islands Tour this year reflects the fact that our island communities are, too often, overlooked by politicians in Edinburgh.

“Over 80 per cent of Scottish parliamentarians listen to our podcast. So by coming to Kirkwall, we can discuss and debate and, crucially, let them hear what’s needed by people in Orkney. Energy, industry, tourism and more are up for discussion.

“In fact, if you’ve got a question or issue to raise, come and do it with us in person, live, for our recording at The Orkney Distillery. The drinks are on us from 6pm.”

The podcast’s Islands Tour is sponsored by Scottish and Southern Energy, and the Kirkwall episode is sponsored by Scottish Sea Farms.

