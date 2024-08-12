news

Engineers on site after power cut in Kirkwall town centre

August 12, 2024 at 10:06 am

One of Kirkwall’s main shopping streets is without power, this Monday morning, according to Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN).

Much of Albert Street is affected by the power cut, as is Laing Street. Nearby, an outage is also affecting Kirkwall Telephone Exchange.

This is according to details shared online by SSEN, which has confirmed that engineers are on site in efforts to fix the issue. It is estimated that power will be restored by 1pm.

