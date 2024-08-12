Most power restored in Albert Street

August 12, 2024 at 3:09 pm

Power to most businesses in Kirkwall’s Albert Street has been restored after a power cut hit premises on Monday morning.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) is now advising that all power should be restored by 5pm, rather than its earlier estimate of 1pm.

Businesses whose power has resumed told The Orcadian this afternoon that, in some cases, they had to “make-do” with the situation, operating by torchlight, or taking the opportunity to overhaul stock.

According to SSEN, the power cut is the result of a fault on its underground network — one of the most common types of issues experienced. Engineers have been on sight since the early hours of Monday morning in an effort to fix the fault.

