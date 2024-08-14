×

featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, news that a pioneering project to eradicate stoats from Orkney has secured pledges of over £4 million, allowing the delayed conservation scheme to continue its work.

Originally, the £8 million Orkney Native Wildlife Project, which began removing stoats in 2019, was due to complete its work in five years.

Also in the newspaper is a 24-page pull-out feature, full of reports and photographs from Orkney’s agricultural shows.

More inside:

  • Owl home after showyard Hoot-dini act.
  • Kirkwall businesses make-do amid power cut.
  • Kilt-wearing strongman medic rushes to accident scene.
  • Science festival serves up a varied programme.
  • Sea lice on the rise among wild fish?
  • All guests informed of closure, says Stromness Hotel owner.
  • Parish Cup victory for Holm.