In this week’s The Orcadian

August 14, 2024 at 2:02 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, news that a pioneering project to eradicate stoats from Orkney has secured pledges of over £4 million, allowing the delayed conservation scheme to continue its work.

Originally, the £8 million Orkney Native Wildlife Project, which began removing stoats in 2019, was due to complete its work in five years.

Also in the newspaper is a 24-page pull-out feature, full of reports and photographs from Orkney’s agricultural shows.

More inside:

Owl home after showyard Hoot-dini act.

Kirkwall businesses make-do amid power cut.

Kilt-wearing strongman medic rushes to accident scene.

Science festival serves up a varied programme.

Sea lice on the rise among wild fish?

All guests informed of closure, says Stromness Hotel owner.

Parish Cup victory for Holm.

