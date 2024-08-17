advertorial

August 17, 2024 at 11:00 am

Featured Property of the Week brought to you by Lows Orkney

West End Guest House, Main Street, Kirkwall

Offers over £685,000

The West End Guest House is a successful holiday accommodation business conveniently situated a short distance from the town centre. The business has good forward bookings. together with many returning guests.

Originally built as a town house, later converted into and run as a hotel until the current owners rebranded it as a guest house, The West End is a “B” listed building within the Kirkwall town conservation area.

The West End stands in good decorative order. It currently has ten en-suite bedrooms (five double, two twin and three single), large breakfast room and a well-equipped professional kitchen. There are several rooms that offer opportunity for business expansion and as owners’ accommodation.

There is a car park for guests and laundry room to the rear of the property.

Telephone: 01856 873151 Web: www.lowsorkney.co.uk

