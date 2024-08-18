featured news

Witnesses sought following South Ronaldsay crash

August 18, 2024 at 11:22 am

A 53-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital, following a serious road crash in South Ronaldsay yesterday, Saturday, August 17.

The collision involved a white Mitsubishi L200 pickup and a blue Toyota Yaris, and took place on the A961, just north of its junction with the B9044 towards South Cara, at around 11.15am.

Officers say the vehicles were travelling in opposite directions on the road when they collided, with both landing on their roofs.

Emergency services attended and the male drivers of the vehicles were taken to The Balfour hospital for treatment.

The 53-year-old driver of the Mitsubishi L200 was later airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where medical staff describe his condition as critical.

The 40-year-old driver of the Toyata Yaris was discharged from hospital after being checked over.

The road was closed for approximately 15 hours while officers carried out their investigations.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald from road policing said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision and we are appealing for anyone who may be able to assist to please come forward.

“We would like to speak to anyone who was on the road around the time of the incident, who either witnessed what happened or noticed either vehicle prior to the collision. We would particularly urge any motorists with dash-cam footage which could be of significance to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1371 of Saturday, 17 August, 2024.”

Share this:

Tweet

