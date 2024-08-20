featured news

Beuy Beuy! School welcomes P1 class of all boys

August 20, 2024 at 7:43 am

What are little boys made of? Teachers at Stromness Primary School are about to find out the answer to the age-old nursery rhyme as they welcome an entire P1 intake of boys!

The unusual quirk of fate sees the class comprise 18 boys, with no little girls joining P1 in Stromness this year.

This is a first for P1 class teachers, Joanna Tulloch and Susan Begley, who say the news is creating a lovely buzz at the start of the new school year!

The job-share teachers said: “It’s certainly not something you expect and is absolutely a first for both of us — a class of only boys especially in a school of our size!

“In terms of teaching, it won’t make a difference to us as we will be following the interests of the bairns so we won’t be changing anything but, as with any new class it will be exciting to see what their interests are!

“As always, the new school year brings lots of nerves but lots of excitement too! The boys themselves are also excited about it being all boys and are finding it quite funny! We had a few laughs on our ‘moving up day’ where we went to say ‘boys’ and girls’ and they would say ‘just boys’ when we forgot! It’s certainly creating a lovely buzz for us and the school community at the start of the new school year!”

Read more about this unusual tale in this week’s edition of The Orcadian.

