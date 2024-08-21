featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

August 21, 2024 at 2:26 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, the unusual tale that has emerged this week, as Stromness Primary School has welcomed a P1 intake entirely comprising boys.

This first for the school, and for class teachers Joanna Tulloch and Susan Begley, has even got leading statisticians excited, as it turns out that Orkney has a peculiar knack of producing baby boys.

Also leading the news headlines this week are a series of developments which prove that the Neolithic legacy left behind by our ancestors is the gift that keeps on giving.

As the world-renowned Ness of Brodgar closed to the public for the last time, plans have been shared to reopen the Tomb of the Eagles in South Ronaldsay. And, could one of the most famous stones in the world, the Altar Stone at Stonehenge, originate from Orkney?

More inside:

Men’s Shed opens in Sanday.

Cutting-edge drone tests to take off from Orkney.

Councillors set for salary boost?

Video game inspired by Orkney released.

Markings could reveal Sanday shipwreck origins.

