Ferry terminal walkway closed for ‘essential maintenance’

August 23, 2024 at 2:17 pm

The passenger walkway at the Stromness ferry terminal has been closed so that “essential maintenance” can be carried out, Orkney Islands Council (OIC) has advised.

The closure, expected to last for at least a week, comes following an inspection of the structure.

A statement from OIC says: “Following an inspection, the Stromness ferry terminal passenger walkway has been taken out of action to allow for essential maintenance to be carried out.

“It is expected that the walkway will be closed for at least a week.

“The daily operation of NorthLink’s Hamnavoe ferry will not be affected with a gangway being put in place to allow access to the ferry for foot passengers and crew.

“Access on and off the vessel for people with reduced mobility is being arranged by NorthLink.

“Further updates will be provided in due course.”

