featured news

Shout out for island voices ahead of Orkney 2025

August 27, 2024 at 5:24 pm

Local folk are being urged to submit stories and writing showcasing island life for a special public arts project, as the county prepares for visitors from around the world during the Orkney 2025 International Island Games.

Funded by Orkney Islands Council’s Culture Fund, “Island Games Island Voices” offers a chance for locals to be part of the cultural tapestry of the games, and a lasting celebration of Orkney’s uniqueness and the experience of being an islander, through written word.

Orkney-based author Gabrielle Barnby was appointed by the council earlier this year as Island Games scrivener — to gather stories from all the games’ 24 participating island groups.

As part of this, islanders are being asked to take part in a “write and response” challenge, submitting written pieces inspired by any (or all) of three “prompts” — all pieces of text by Orkney writers:

George Mackay Brown: “The essence of Orkney’s magic is silence, loneliness, and the deep marvellous rhythms of sea and land, darkness and light.”

Issy Grieve: “Keep on birlan wae the wather.”

Harry Josephine Giles: “Home: Where you claim from, where all seek to claim, where claims.”

Alternatively, says Gabrielle, writers can “simply set their own compass and go!”, fuelled solely by their own creative resources.

The council will publish submissions online, with a selection of writing going on to feature in a beautiful, unique pocket-book featuring images from community members working with Soulisquoy Printmakers.

A companion sound-based project will see elements of written submissions used as part of a soundscape inside the St Magnus Cathedral.

Gabrielle says: “I hope to see people fully immerse themselves in the theme of island identity, through reflection on positive aspects such as sense of community and resilience — as well the challenges of isolation and the added complexities of island life, in all its beauty and power.”

Submissions can be made through the council’s Orkney Museums website at https://www.orkneymuseums.co. uk/island-games-arts-project/

Entry is free. Work must be original and a maximum of 250 words and can be in any language. All submissions must be made through the on-line form, by May 26, 2025.

Share this:

Tweet

