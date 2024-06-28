news

Postal voters still waiting on voting packs

June 28, 2024 at 5:07 pm

Orkney Islands Council (OIC) has confirmed there are still some voters in the county who are yet to receive their postal vote pack but moved to assure them their delivery will be prioritised.

With no polling stations on Orkney’s outer isles postal voting is highly used in the constituency.

Anyone who has still not received their postal voting pack by Monday, July 1, is being asked to contact the local election office on electionoffice@orkney.gov.uk or by phone on 01856 873535.

An OIC spokeswoman said: “We are aware of a small number of voters who are still waiting to receive their packs.

“We are assured that local delivery staff are working hard to prioritise and deliver packs as quickly as possible, but if any of these postal voters have not received their postal vote pack by Monday 1 July, they should contact the local elections office.

“Lost or undelivered postal votes can be replaced by the Returning Officer – with replacement packs available from 1 July. Voters can attend the Council Offices in Kirkwall and Lerwick with ID for a pack to be reissued.

“We want everyone entitled to vote to have their vote counted. We would encourage all those with a postal vote to complete and return this as soon as possible — remembering that any votes returned to Council offices or at a polling station must be accompanied by a postal vote return form or they will be rejected and not counted.”

