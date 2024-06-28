featured news

Surface dressing programme to begin next week

June 28, 2024 at 12:37 pm

Orkney Islands Council is reminding drivers and public bus passengers that its annual surface dressing programme is due to begin on Monday, July 1.

This year’s programme will see 14 stretches of road totalling around 24km being surface-dressed, across eight different areas — Birsay, Sandwick, Harray, Orphir, Kirkwall, South Ronaldsay, St Andrews and Stromness.

Roads will be closed to all traffic while surface dressing is under way unless advised otherwise. This is to allow the team to carry out the work seamlessly and reopen as quickly as possible for the public.

Work sites will reopen overnight and at weekends, unless otherwise stated.

The list of roads included in this year’s programme with indicative dates, and an interactive map where you can zoom in on the planned roadworks, can be found at: www.orkney.gov.uk/roads

Weather dependent, the programme is expected to be completed by early August. This will be followed by a period of sweeping and line marking throughout August, starting with safety lining at treated junctions, followed by centre line marking later in the summer.

Advisory 20mph speed limits will also be in place following treatment, so all traffic should allow extra time for journeys. Slower traffic speeds help bed in the chips and produce a longer lasting result. Drivers should also be mindful there may be loose chips on the road surface and risk of skidding.

Updates will be issued via OIC’s social media channels and its website.

