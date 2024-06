news

Witnesses sought after red VW Golf involved in traffic collision

June 27, 2024 at 2:47 pm

Police have put out an appeal for witnesses following a West Mainland road traffic collision involving a red Volkswagen Golf.

The incident occurred on the Stoneyhill Road at about 10.50 on the morning of Tuesday, June 25.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, is asked call 101 and ask to speak to Kirkwall Police Station.

