Ready for Rapture? New nightclub to launch this Friday

July 22, 2025 at 7:46 pm

It’s here! Kirkwall’s new nightclub is finally set to fling open its doors, and the biggest DJ to come out of Orkney will reel in the crowds.

Will Atkinson says his performance at Rapture this Friday night has been “Orkney’s worst kept secret” — but for him, it’s a “full circle moment”.

Find out what’s to come on the club’s opening night in The Orcadian, available in shops and online from Wednesday afternoon.

