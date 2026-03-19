Reform adds name to Orkney ballot

Reform UK has become the latest political party to declare a candidate for the Orkney seat in the upcoming Scottish Parliament election.

John Coupland, chairman of Reform’s Highland and Islands branch, has thrown his hat into the ring ahead of the election on May 7.

Reform has, this Thursday, declared a wave of candidates fielding every local seat in Scotland.

Mr Coupland will join at least four other candidates on the ballot for the Orkney seat, with Liam McArthur (Scottish Liberal Democrats), Robert Leslie (SNP), Jamie Halcro-Johnston (Scottish Conservative), and Mike Macleod (Scottish Labour) having all declared their candidacy.

Nominations of candidates to stand in the constituency opened on Tuesday, and will close on April 1.

Read The Orcadian for full coverage of the election in the run up to polling day, in the newspaper and online.