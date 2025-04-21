featured news

Rope fire sparks police appeal

April 21, 2025 at 2:31 pm

Police are appealing for information after an incident involving a roll of rope which went on fire this morning.

The rope, which was at the Green Marine yard, Garson Road, Stromness, caught aflame between 11am and 12pm, April 21.

Officers at Kirkwall Police Station are asking if anyone witnessed the incident or may have dash camera footage or CCTV footage of the area.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have any information should call 101 quoting 1252 of the 21/04/2025.

